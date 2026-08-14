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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

“It’s emotional” – Mark English on being crowned European Champion

Mark English is waking up this morning as European Champion in the 800-metres.

The Donegal man ran a time of 1:45.26 to win last night’s final in Birmingham and become Irish’s first ever male European Champion.

It’s a sixth major championship medal for Mark and the biggest one of them all came some twelve years on from his first.

Speaking to Athletics Ireland afterwards, the two-time European bronze medalist reflected on finally claiming gold:

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