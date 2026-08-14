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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Planned road closure in Ballybofey deferred for a week

A temporary road closure that was due to take come into affect on Monday in Ballybofey has been deferred.

The road closure will now be implemented from Monday 24th to facilitate road reconstruction works.

Donegal Street in the town will be closed from the Glenfin Street junction at Bonner’s Bar to the Steeple Junction at Lidl.

The council say the deferral is due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

The diversion routes will be:

The N15 from Glenfin Street to Cappry, along the Cappry Road L-2794-1 to the Glenfin Road and along the Glenfin Road R-252-1 to Glenfin Street.

Also along Steeple View L-3154-1 to the Trusk Road L-3054-1, along the Trusk Road to Finn Harps Junction, along the Dreenan Road L-3074-1 & L-3044-3 to Dreenan Bridge and from Dreenan Bridge to Millbrae L-3004-1 to Stranorlar Main Street N15.

Navenny Street, Ballybofey (L-3074-1) will also be used as a local diversion route for cars and Light goods vehicles.

 

 

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