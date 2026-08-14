The Rainbow Project to hold conference in Derry today

The Rainbow Project is to host an LGBTQIA+ Community Conference in Derry today, bringing together community members, organisations, allies and public sector representatives.

The event marks the culmination of an LGBTQIA+ awareness training programme delivered across the Derry and Strabane area and neighbouring communities.

Some programmes focused on education and awareness from listening to experiences of those in the LGBTQIA+ community in the North West.

The conference gets under way from 10.30am at the Rainbow Project’s Foyle Centre on Magazine Street, with a focus on inclusion, allyship and strengthening community connections.