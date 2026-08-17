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Gardaí to receive pursuit training – Justice Minister

The Justice Minister says Gardaí will start receiving pursuit training this year, after yesterday’s fatal crash on the M9 in Kildare.

Jim O’Callaghan also says a new offence may be considered for those who make a “deliberate decision to drive their vehicles the wrong way down a motorway.”

Five teenage boys were killed when the stolen BMW they were travelling in was driven in the wrong direction on the motorway and collided with another car yesterday.

Three sisters and a young boy, who were in the other car and were seriously injured, remain in hospital.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan says he’s spoken with the Garda Commissioner about the incident.

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