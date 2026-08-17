Nearly 300 schools should consider becoming multi-denominational – ETBI

Almost 300 primary schools are ripe for a change in patronage.

That’s according to Education and Training Boards Ireland, which says these schools should consider changing from a Catholic patronage model to become multi-denominational over the next year.

It analysed the results of a Department of Education survey carried out last year, identifying schools where a majority of parents expressed a desire for the change.

Schools have until the end of October to decide.

ETBI Director of Schools, Dr Séamus Conboy says the curriculum will stay the same: