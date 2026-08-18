43 admitted patients without beds at LUH this morning

There were 43 admitted patients without beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 11 of them in the Emergency Department. There were 28 awaiting beds in Sligo, giving a North West total of 71.

INMO data show there was a total of 566 admitted patients in inappropriate settings in hospitals around the country today.

University Hospital Limerick accounted for the largest number of those with 100, followed by Cork University Hospital with 55.

Letterkenny, Galway and St Vincents were joint third.