Buying an existing property in Donegal is €192,000 cheaper than building

Buying an existing home is cheaper than building a new one in 25 of Ireland’s 33 areas.

This is according to new research by BCE Consulting Engineers, which compares the latest CSO property price data against an all-in cost of around €400,000 to build a standard three-bed one-off home, including construction, professional fees, VAT and utilities, but before the cost of the site itself.

In Donegal, the median buy price is €208,000, €192,000 cheaper than building a new property.

Longford is the cheapest county overall in which to buy, with an existing home costs around €202,000 less than building a new one, with Donegal coming in second.