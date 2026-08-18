Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Buying an existing property in Donegal is €192,000 cheaper than building

Buying an existing home is cheaper than building a new one in 25 of Ireland’s 33 areas.

This is according to new research by BCE Consulting Engineers, which compares the latest CSO property price data against an all-in cost of around €400,000 to build a standard three-bed one-off home, including construction, professional fees, VAT and utilities, but before the cost of the site itself.

In Donegal, the median buy price is €208,000, €192,000 cheaper than building a new property.

Longford is the cheapest county overall in which to buy, with an existing home costs around €202,000 less than building a new one, with Donegal coming in second.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

WDC-8543
News, Audio

AUDIO UPDATE: Teresa Hooks appointed Head of Connected Hubs and Digital Innovation at the Western Development Commission

18 August 2026
gerrylaneaward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal doctors named as ‘Blue Light Unsung Heroes’

18 August 2026
farm famers sheep
News

Government to consider fodder crisis supports for farmers in upcoming Budget

18 August 2026
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

Buying an existing property in Donegal is €192,000 cheaper than building

18 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

WDC-8543
News, Audio

AUDIO UPDATE: Teresa Hooks appointed Head of Connected Hubs and Digital Innovation at the Western Development Commission

18 August 2026
gerrylaneaward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal doctors named as ‘Blue Light Unsung Heroes’

18 August 2026
farm famers sheep
News

Government to consider fodder crisis supports for farmers in upcoming Budget

18 August 2026
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

Buying an existing property in Donegal is €192,000 cheaper than building

18 August 2026
Planet Youth
News

Donegal group receives almost €5000 in Arts Council funding

18 August 2026
WDC-8543
News

Teresa Hooks appointed Head of Connected Hubs and Digital Innovation at the Western Development Commission

18 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube