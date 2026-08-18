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Car damaged during on-street argument in Castlefinn

 

Gardai are appealing for witnesses in relation to a criminal damage incident in The Diamond, Castlefinn during the early hours of Sunday morning.

It’s reported that an argument took place on the street during those times, and gardai believe that during that altercation, damage was caused to a local resident’s car.

The passenger-side door of the car was dented, and a flower pot was emptied out onto the roof.

Gardai are urging any motorists who may have travelled in the area of the Diamond between those times with a dash-cam, to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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