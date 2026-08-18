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The Outlet

Derry drawn at home in cup quarters

Derry City have been handed a home tie in the quarter finals of the FAI Cup.

The Candystrips will host Dundalk in the last eight of the competition on the weekend of the 6th September.

Derry progressed to this stage with 2-1 in Dublin over UCD last weekend.

The tie of the round is the big Dublin battle of St Patricks Athletic and Bohemians at Inchicore.

Stephen Kenny’s Pats side dumped out the holders Shamrock Rovers last Sunday and will look to make home advanatage count again against Bohs.

Five time winners Sligo Rovers will be on the road in the quarter finals against Waterford while Drogheda United will host Galway United in the other fixture.

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