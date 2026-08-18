Donegal County Council backs call from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for the creation of Border Roads Investment Programme

Donegal County Council is backing a call from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for the creation of a Border Roads Investment Programme and the holding of a Border Roads Summit.

Letters exchanged between the two authorities have been shared with elected members, with unanimous support for the proposal.

In its letter to Donegal County Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said it believes the British Government, the Northern Ireland Executive, the Irish

Government and the European Union should work together to establish a new Border Corridor Rural Roads Investment Programme.

The letter added any intervention should create additionality, and be specifically designed to address issues of peripherality, improve regional economic

connectivity, strengthen climate resilience and support the long-term recovery of rural road networks linking border communities.

In his response, Roads Director Bryan Cannon confirms Donegal County Council will support all initiatives that may increase funding for rural roads in the border region.

He says this is particularly important, as County Donegal shares in excess of 90% of its land border with Fermanagh and Omagh District

Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council combined.