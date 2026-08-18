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Donegal doctors named as ‘Blue Light Unsung Heroes’

Two Donegal doctors who volunteer with the emergency medical response charity ‘CRITICAL’ the emergency medical response charity have been honoured at the inaugural Ireland Blue Light Awards 2026.

Dr Gerry Lane and Dr Jack Collins were joint winners of the Blue Light Unsung Hero Award, having responded to more than 100 emergencies during the first six months of this year alone.

Dr Gerry Lane is a retired Emergency Medicine Consultant, and previously ran the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Speaking to Highland Radio News ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend at the start of this month, Dr Lane gave a powerful and vivid description of arriving at the scene of a road collision…………

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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