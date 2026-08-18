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The Outlet

Gardai in Letterkenny seek whereabouts of stolen car

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A Garda investigation is continuing in Letterkenny after a car was stolen from a business premises opposite the ATU campus on Port Road in the early hours of Wednesday last. The car was a blue Fiat Doblo, registration number ‘05 LS 3264’.

Gardai are particularly interested in sightings or camera footage of a male on foot in the area who was wearing dark-coloured shorts and a grey top around the time in question.

Anybody with information regarding the incident or the current whereabouts of the stolen car is asked to get in touch with Gardaí .

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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