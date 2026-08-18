Gardai investigating damage to car at Lisfannon Beach

Gardai are investigating an incident in which a parked car was hit by another vehicle at Lisfannon Beach outside Buncrana on Friday morning last at around 11 o’clock.

The driver of a parked car returned to find a note on her windscreen from another driver, saying that damage had been caused. However, Gardai say the contact number that was provided will

not connect and they’re appealing to the other driver involved to get in touch with Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540 so the matter may be resolved.

If anybody witnessed the collision or if anybody was in the area of the carpark with a dash-cam, they’re also being asked to come forward.