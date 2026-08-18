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Government to consider fodder crisis supports for farmers in upcoming Budget

The Government will consider fodder crisis supports for farmers as part of the upcoming budget.

The Minister for Agriculture met with farming organisations today, as concerns grow due to large parts of the country facing drought conditions.

Martin Haydon says the government is committed to supporting the sector and has asked the National Fodder and Food Security Committee to convene a meeting to communicate the latest information and advice.

Organisations have also called for flexibilities on a range of measures, which the minister says will be kept under review.

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