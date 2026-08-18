Man seriously injured after alleged assault in Drimarone

A man attended hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries following an alleged assault in Drimarone.

Gardaí say that a man is believed to have been assaulted by a group of other men in the car park of the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, Letterbarrow, on Wednesday the 12th of August at approximately 3.30pm.

They are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or was travelling in the area between 3pm and 4pm with dash-cam or other footage to get in touch with Ballyshannon Garda Station.