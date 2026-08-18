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The Outlet

Minister says a multi-department response is needed to Sunday’s M9 tragedy

Junior Justice Minister Catherine Ardagh says there must be immediate action to hold social media companies to account for the glorification of dangerous driving and car crime.

Minister Ardagh is in Letterkenny today to meet with staff and management at the local Youth Diversion centre.

Speaking to Greg Hughes about Sunday’s fatal crash which left five teenagers dead and four others seriously ill in hospital after a car was deliberately driven the wrong way down the M9 motorway, Minister Ardagh said a a multi-department response is required……..

 

You can listen to the full interview here –

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