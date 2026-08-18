Teresa Hooks appointed Head of Connected Hubs and Digital Innovation at the Western Development Commission

The Western Development Commission (WDC) has announced the appointment of Teresa Hooks as Head of Connected Hubs and Digital Innovation.

The move comes at a significant time for the initiative, with the network having recently surpassed 400 hubs nationwide and its model now informing the development of similar networks across Europe.

Teresa, from Lahardane, Co. Mayo, began her career in research before moving into more policy-focused roles, including work on the Irish Rural Development Programme with the CAP Network and as a Project Manager at Teagasc, prior to turning her focus to broader regional development.

She then worked as a Programme Executive at the Northern and Western Regional Assembly, where she worked on the European Regional Development Fund programme for the Northern and Western Region.

Teresa joined the WDC as Regional Development Executive in 2024 and played a key role in the delivery of a number of initiatives, including the ongoing Landing Studio Pilot with CREW and AIM Innovation Hubs, securing EU Just Transition Fund funding as part of the BIOCHAR project, and initiatives supporting the Creative Economy.

Speaking on her new role, Teresa said she is delighted to take on the role at such an important stage in the network’s development and looks forward to working with hub managers, communities and partners across the Western Region and beyond to ensure the network continues to deliver for rural Ireland.