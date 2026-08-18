Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Two women injured after alleged assaults in Letterkenny

Two women were injured following separate alleged assaults in Letterkenny on Sunday evening.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí in the town are seeking witnesses following the incidents which took place in the Gortlee Road area at approximately 10:25pm.

They say they are following a definite line of enquiry as part of the investigation.

Those who were travelling between Ballyraine and the Kiltoy roundabout between 10:15pm and 11:15pm and have dash-cam or other camera footage are urged to get in contact with Letterkenny Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fraudsmart
News, Top Stories

Students and parents warning of accommodation fraud risk

18 August 2026
lisfannon beach1
News

Gardai investigating damage to car at Lisfannon Beach

18 August 2026
diamond castlefinn
News

Car damaged during on-street argument in Castlefinn

18 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into fire at derilict Dungloe property

18 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

fraudsmart
News, Top Stories

Students and parents warning of accommodation fraud risk

18 August 2026
lisfannon beach1
News

Gardai investigating damage to car at Lisfannon Beach

18 August 2026
diamond castlefinn
News

Car damaged during on-street argument in Castlefinn

18 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into fire at derilict Dungloe property

18 August 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seek witnesses after alleged assault in Ramelton

18 August 2026
Blue Fiat Doblo
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Letterkenny seek whereabouts of stolen car

18 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube