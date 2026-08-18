Two women injured after alleged assaults in Letterkenny

Two women were injured following separate alleged assaults in Letterkenny on Sunday evening.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí in the town are seeking witnesses following the incidents which took place in the Gortlee Road area at approximately 10:25pm.

They say they are following a definite line of enquiry as part of the investigation.

Those who were travelling between Ballyraine and the Kiltoy roundabout between 10:15pm and 11:15pm and have dash-cam or other camera footage are urged to get in contact with Letterkenny Garda Station.