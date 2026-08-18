Two Young Men Seriously Injured Following N13 Crash in Burt

Two young men have been rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries following a severe two-vehicle crash in Burt this evening.
The collision occurred at around 5:30 pm on the N13 between Bridgend and Manorcunningham.
The drivers of both vehicles—a man in his twenties and a teenager in his late teens—were treated at the scene before being moved to hospital.
The N13 remains closed in both directions to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene, and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are urging anyone who was driving on the N13 between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm—especially those with dashcam footage—to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.