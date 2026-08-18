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Two Young Men Seriously Injured Following N13 Crash in Burt

Two young men have been rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries following a severe two-vehicle crash in Burt this evening.

​The collision occurred at around 5:30 pm on the N13 between Bridgend and Manorcunningham.

​The drivers of both vehicles—a man in his twenties and a teenager in his late teens—were treated at the scene before being moved to hospital.

​The N13 remains closed in both directions to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene, and local diversions are in place.

​Gardaí are urging anyone who was driving on the N13 between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm—especially those with dashcam footage—to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

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