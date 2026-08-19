Decision delayed on Creeslough planning apppeal

An Coimisuin Pleanála has confirmed a decision on an application to develop a new filling station close to the site of the Creeslough explosion has been delayed.

Earlier this year, an appeal was lodged with the planning appeals board against the application for permission to demolish an existing dwelling and construct a new building incorporating a shop, post-office and off licence, along with a fuel forecourt.

A decision had been due this week, but the commission has confirmed that cannot happen because it is necessary to issue a notice under Section 137 of the Planning and Development Act.

An Comisiun Pleanála now hopes to issue a determination before the 9th of November

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The relevant section of the act –

Planning and Development Act, 2000