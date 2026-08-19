Decision delayed on Creeslough planning apppeal

An Coimisuin Pleanála has confirmed a decision on an application to develop a new filling station close to the site of the Creeslough explosion has been delayed.
Earlier this year, an appeal was lodged with the planning appeals board against the application for permission to demolish an existing dwelling and construct a new building incorporating a shop, post-office and off licence, along with a fuel forecourt.
A decision had been due this week, but the commission has confirmed that cannot happen because it is necessary to issue a notice under Section 137 of the Planning and Development Act.
An Comisiun Pleanála now hopes to issue a determination before the 9th of November
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The relevant section of the act –
Planning and Development Act, 2000
|Matters other than those raised by parties.
|137.—(1) The Board in determining an appeal or referral may take into account matters other than those raised by the parties or by any person who has made submissions or observations to the Board in relation to the appeal or referral if the matters are matters to which, by virtue of this Act, the Board may have regard.
|(2) The Board shall give notice in writing to each of the parties and to each of the persons who have made submissions or observations in relation to the appeal or referral of the matters that it proposes to take into account under subsection (1) and shall indicate in that notice—
|(a) in a case where the Board proposes to hold an oral hearing of the appeal or referral, or where an oral hearing of the appeal or referral has been concluded and the Board considers it expedient to re-open the hearing, that submissions in relation to the matters may be made to the person conducting the hearing, or
|(b) in a case where the Board does not propose to hold an oral hearing of the appeal or referral, or where an oral hearing of the appeal or referral has been concluded and the Board does not consider it expedient to re-open the hearing, that submissions or observations in relation to the matters may be made to the Board in writing within a period specified in the notice (being a period of not less than 2 weeks or more than 4 weeks beginning on the date of service of the notice).
|(3) Where the Board has given notice, in accordance with subsection (2)(a), the parties and any other person who is given notice shall be permitted, if present at the oral hearing, to make submissions to the Board in relation to the matters which were the subject of the notice or which, in the opinion of the person conducting the hearing, are of relevance to the appeal or referral.
|(4) (a) Submissions or observations that are received by the Board after the expiration of the period referred to in subsection (2)(b) shall not be considered by the Board.
|(b) Subject to section 131 , where a party or a person referred to in subsection (1) makes submissions or observations to the Board in accordance with subsection (2)(b), that party or person shall not be entitled to elaborate in writing upon those submissions or observations or make further submissions or observations in writing in relation to the matters referred to in subsection (1) and any such elaboration, submissions or observations that is or are received by the Board shall not be considered by it.