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The Outlet

HIQA publishes reports on six centres for people with disabilities

 

HIQA has published reports following inspections at six centres for people with disabilities in Donegal.

One non-compliance in the area of Independent Assessment and Personal Planning was recorded at Saimer View, while one non-compliance in the area of Risk Management was noted at Riverview Lodge. In both cases, responses from management are attached outlining how the issues are addressed.

No non-compliances were recorded at Ard Chlochar, Cnoc na Coille, Railway View and Cloghan.

Summaries and links to reports –

Saimer View

You can access the full Saimer View report HERE

 

Riverview Lodge

You can access the full Riverview Lodge report HERE

Ard Chlochar

You can access the full Ard Chlochar report HERE

Cnoc na Coille

You can access the full Cnoc na Coille report HERE

Railway View

You can access the full Railway View report HERE

Cloghan

You can access the full Cloghan report HERE

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