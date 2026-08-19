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Hosepipe ban could be lifted in the North West but extended in the East and South

There are indications the hosepipe ban imposed by Uisce Eireann could be lifted in Donegal next week, but extended in some parts of the country.

The nationwide Water Conservation Order, introduced last month, was due to end on this day week, August 26th.

The heatwave conditions have eased, the Irish Times reports water levels in many rivers that supply local and regional water treatment plants are still low.

The situation is most difficult in parts of the east, south and in Dublin where rainfall levels have been lowest in recent weeks.

In a statement last week, Uisce Eireann indicated that supplies were beginning to recover in the North West.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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