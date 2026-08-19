Derry City and Strabane District Council open applications to trade at Halloween Festival

Derry City and Strabane District Council have opened their applications for vendors to trade at the Halloween Festival.

The 2026 celebrations will mark the 40th anniversary of Europe’s largest Halloween festival.

The Council have designated Trading Zone 1, in the Guildhall Square, to food and drink businesses based within the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, while Zone 2, at Waterloo Place, is open to traders from outside Council area.

Deadline for applications to be submitted is Monday 31st August 2026 at 12noon to markets@derrystrabane.com.