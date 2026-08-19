Foyle MP calls for answers over the scale of road works in Derry

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood is calling for answers from the Infrastructure Minister over the scale of roadworks taking place across Derry, and the disruption being caused to motorists.

Calling on the Minister for Infrastructure to ensure better planning and coordination in the future, Mer Eastwood says his office is being inundated with complaints from members of the public about tailbacks and delays.

The Foyle Bridge is reduced to one lane, while works are ongoing on the Northland Road, Racecourse Road and other routes across the city.

Colum Eastwood everyone recognises that investment in local roads is desperately needed, but those works must be planned strategically, and with consideration for the impact they have on people trying to get around our city.

He says the situation was brought into sharp focus last Friday, when a vehicle caught fire on the Foyle Bridge and the entire bridge was closed for a number of hours. This came against a backdrop of weeks of slow-moving traffic, delays and knock-on effects for the public.

Mr Eastwood says he is seeking answers from the Minister about the cumulative impact of these works, and assurances that greater coordination will be considered when multiple major projects are being undertaken simultaneously.

He says there must be a properly planned approach to roadworks that delivers the improvements that Derry needs, while also keeping people moving.