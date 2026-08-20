Bundoran RNLI battle challenging conditions to rescue swimmer

The RNLI volunteer crew in Bundoran were called into action yesterday to help a swimmer who got into trouble.

They were requested by the Irish Coast Guard after a member of the public raised the alarm when they heard someone shout and spotted a swimmer in difficulty off Main Beach.

The crew were requested at 4:42pm to launch the inshore lifeboat which was helmed by Rory O’Connor and with crew members Richard Gillespie and David Clancy onboard.

Also responding was a lifeguard on duty along with the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 from Sligo.

Weather conditions at the time were good but sea conditions were challenging with a 2m swell and breaking waves.

The crew observed the swimmer who was wearing a wetsuit, trying but struggling to swim on their back.

They managed between the breaking swells to grab the casualty and bring them safely onto the lifeboat and back to the pier.

With a concern that the casualty may have taken in water, an ambulance was requested and the swimmer was transferred to hospital as precautionary measure.

RNLI helm O’Connor wished the casualty well and encouraged those planning to enter the water to check the conditions.