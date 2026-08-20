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Dermot McGranaghan calls on county to harness Mark English and Ireland’s success

Athletics Ireland Club Development Manager Dermot McGranaghan says the county has a huge opportunity to harness the momentum of Ireland’s recent success at the European Championships.

Donegal’s Mark English became the first ever Irish male European Champion when he won the 800m title in Birmingham and was just one part of the success which saw the Irish bring home four medals.

English will no doubt inspire the next generation and membership is expected to grow with the ten clubs in the county.

With that in mind, clubs are facing a real challenge in recruiting more coaches, officials and volunteers .

These individuals are essential to sustaining athletics at grassroots level.

Speaking with Highland’s Head of Sport Oisin Kelly, Dermot has made a rallying call for help and a special appeal to former athletes to set up and assist:

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