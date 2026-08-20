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Doherty relishing chance of going deep in FAI Junior Cup once again

Last weekend, Cockhill Celtic overcame a massive hurdle in their bid to win a second-ever FAI Junior Cup.

The Inishowen side went to Limerick to face reigning champions and ten-time winners Fairview Rangers and came out with a 1-0 victory thanks to Jason Breslin’s first-half header.

The result means Gavin Cullen’s men have reached the last-eight and welcome Cork outfit Coachfield to the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds this Sunday.

Cockhill won the FAI Junior Cup in 2024 and a deep run in this year’s competition is ideal preparation for the upcoming LOI National League Third Tier.

Experienced centre-half Peter Doherty has won it all with Cockhill over the past fifteen years and is back in the heart of defence after a groin injury kept him out for a lot of last season.

Doherty has been speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to Sunday’s game…

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