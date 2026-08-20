Donegal TV personality due in Australian court over domestic violence charges

A TV personality from Donegal is due before an Australian court next month after being charged in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

Nathan Gallagher, a native of Burtonport, was arrested two days after Christmas last year.

In a statement to Highland Radio, New South Wales Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested at a unit complex on Appleforth Street in Melrose Park at around 8.45am on Saturday, December 27th, 2025.

It is alleged the man assaulted a 29-year-old woman known to him at the same premises the previous day.

Police say there were no reports of serious injuries.

The man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault, all with domestic violence designations.

He was initially refused bail before being granted conditional bail at Parramatta Local Court.

His next court appearance is listed for September 1st at Burwood Local Court.