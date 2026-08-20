Doochary school transport issue resolved – Cope

It’s emerged that school transport difficulties for two families whose children previously went to Doochary National School but are now going to Fintown have been resolved.

Earlier, local Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig said the families were anxious to send the children to Fintown so they could continue to receive their education in Irish. However, since the closure of the school in Doochary, there was an issue with Bus Eireann providing a service to them.

Now, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says that issue has been resolved………..