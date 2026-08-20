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Frustration after past pupils of Doochary National School unable to access bus services for new school

A Glenties Councillor says parents in his constituency are frustrated after being unable to access bus services for their children.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says, since Doochary National School closed its doors in June, children will now be attending school in Fintown.

However, parents have been unable to get in contact with bus services in order to provide transportation for their children.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says this adds to concerns that this area of Donegal is constantly being forgotten:

Bus Éireann have been contacted for comment.

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