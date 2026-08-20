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The Outlet

Irish Music Month 2026 / Amhrán na Laoch

You might have heard we are celebrating Irish Music Month on Highland Radio and you might have heard we’re looking for a New Local Hero.

But did you know we’re also looking for an original Irish language song too.

Yes, we’re looking for Amhrán na Laoch or Song of the Heroes supported by An Post.

If you or someone you know is writing songs ‘as Gaeilge’ or wants to try their hand at performing one of their original songs ‘as Gaeilge’ or collaborating with someone on a blended bearla agus gaeilige amhrán then tell them to enter a recording or a demo, and upload that song or track via the special Amhrán na Laoch entry form on hotpress.com.

If it’s your song selected you win:
– €2,500 euro prize money
– Music industry mentoring & support & the opportunity to release a song by Gael Linn
– Independent Irish radio station airplay across the country
– Guaranteed coverage and support from Hot Press
– And the opportunity to perform live at the New Local hero Grand Finale National Final @ The Academy, Dublin in October
– Closing date for entries is Friday 18th September 2026
– Here’s the submission link again for Amhrán na Laoch
https://www.hotpress.com/music/amhran-na-laoch-songwriting-competition-confirmed-for-irish-music-month-2026-supported-by-an-post-23156748

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