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Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, August 20th

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, August 20th:

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Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, August 20th

20 August 2026
donegal donkey sanctuary
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Green light for Donegal Donkey Sanctuary expansion

20 August 2026
house housing home build derelict crisis
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Housing commencements up in Donegal during July

20 August 2026
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Robbie Butler named as new Stormont Health Minister

20 August 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, August 20th

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Highland Radio
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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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