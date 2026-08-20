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Man arrested following Letterkenny drug seizure

A man in his 50s was arrested following searches of two residential properties in Letterkenny on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the region.

Gardaí from the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit were assisted by the Donegal North Community Engagement Area, the Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €14,000 was seized.

The man was detained at a Garda station in the North Western Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been released without charge, and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The seizure will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

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