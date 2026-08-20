New update on DCB technical reviews

The Housing Agency have issued an update regarding the technical review process for home owners affected by defective concrete.

In figures released to Cllr Joy Beard 149 homes who were not classified as option 1 requiring full demolition have been offered a technical review.

Timelines for the reviews are currently unavailable as the Housing Agency liaises with its framework engineers, with further detail expected by the end of the month.

Cllr Beard says she will continue to pursue information on this issue: