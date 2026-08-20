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The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Declan Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps are Derry City are both in action in the SSE Airtricity League tomorrow evening (Friday).

Harps are bottom of the First Division standings and have lost each of their last six fixtures with their previous two games against Longford Town and Bray Wanderers ending in 5-0 defeats.

Cobh are the visitors to Finn Park this week – the Cork side are still in the hunt for promotion as they currently occupy the last promotion play-off spot.

Under the guidance of Interim Manager Mark Connolly, Derry City face a trip to Dalymount Park to take on Bohemians in the top flight.

Bohs are third in the table and eying up a European finish once again.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score to preview the week’s LOI fixtures…

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