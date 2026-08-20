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‘Temporary works cannot be used as a substitute in delivering the A5 Western Transport Corridor’ – MLA McCrossan

A West Tyrone MLA says recent works along the A5 underline the deteriorating condition of the road and the urgent need to deliver the Western Transport Corridor.

In a statement, Daniel McCrossan said the human consequences of the delay cannot be ignored.

Work was completed yesterday on the A5 near Ballymagorry.

Meanwhile, upgrade and resurfacing works, from Castoledown Road to Mellon Road started on Monday.

SDLP and West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has acknowledged the disruption caused by recent resurfacing and maintenance works across parts of the route, saying people travelling to work, bringing children to school, attending hospital appointments, running businesses or simply trying to go home have all been impacted.

While he says resurfacing schemes and temporary repairs are needed, they must not be used as a substitute for delivering the new A5.

Mr McCrossan says, for too long, communities across West Tyrone have lived with an outdated and dangerous road network, as lives have been lost and families have suffered unimaginable grief.

He added that the A5 is simply not another infrastructure project, but about saving lives and connecting communities and giving the west the safe and modern transport infrastructure it has needed for generations.

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