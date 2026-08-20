Uisce Eireann says Bundoran water outages are now resolved

Uisce Éireann says it has resolved a major issue as thanked customers in Bundoran and the surrounding areas for their patience, understanding and support following a significant water outage caused by two major bursts on a trunk main.

They say specialist crews worked through yesterday evening and into the early hours of this morning to complete repairs and restore water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

**************************

Release in full –

Thursday, 20 August 2026:

Uisce Éireann has thanked customers in Bundoran and the surrounding areas for their patience, understanding and support following a significant water outage caused by two major bursts on a trunk main.

Specialist crews worked through yesterday evening and into the early hours of this morning to complete repairs and restore water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

Adrian Gillespie of Uisce Éireann said:

“First and foremost, I want to thank the community for their patience during the disruption this unexpected outage caused to our customers.

“We know how much people rely on a dependable water supply every day, and we understand how frustrating and challenging it can be when that supply is interrupted unexpectedly.

Unfortunately, while we were carrying out repairs we were hit by a second burst on the line late yesterday evening. Our crews worked into the early hours of this morning to repair what were two significant bursts on a critical section of the network. Thanks to their efforts, water supplies were restored at approximately 3am.

“The support shown to our crews by local residents and business people on the ground was greatly appreciated and helped us focus on restoring supplies as quickly and safely as possible.”

We understand that a water outage can be more than an inconvenience for customers who rely on a continuous water supply for medical reasons. Vulnerable customers who are registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

We are committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channel @IWCare and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

We also have a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at our Text Updates page.

