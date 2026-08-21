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The Outlet

Aontu hits out at Tusla in the wake of last weekend’s M9 crash

It’s emerged one of the five teens killed in the crash on the M9 last weekend was in the care of Tusla, while another two of them were known to the Child and Family Agency.

It says its staff have been in contact with their families and it’s also liaising with gardaí.

Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín claims the link with Tusla shows the State is culpable too……….

 

 

Meanwhile, it’s emerged TikTok has turned down an invitation to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee to be grilled about the posting of videos of people driving illegally.

Deputy Matt Carthy, the Sinn Fein Justice spokesperson, says TikTok and other social media platforms should face questions………….

 

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