Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Fuel excise hikes in September and October ruled out – Harris

A planned increase in fuel excise duty will not go ahead next month.

The cuts were introduced following nationwide protests earlier this year over the rising cost of petrol and diesel.

They were due to be gradually phased out between now and the end of the year.

However, in an audio statement released to Highland Radio News, Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris confirmed that the planned increases in September and October will now not go ahead.

The Cabinet is due to meet next week to agree its next steps.

The Finance Minister says the planned increases would not be appropriate at this stage:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2026-08-21 133555
News

Drivers urged to take care following oil spill in Creeslough

21 August 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel excise hikes in September and October ruled out – Harris

21 August 2026
lisfannon beach1
News, Top Stories

Four Donegal beaches have swimming restrictions lifted

21 August 2026
bar drinkers
News, Audio

Government faces conflicting views on how alcohol should be taxed

21 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2026-08-21 133555
News

Drivers urged to take care following oil spill in Creeslough

21 August 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel excise hikes in September and October ruled out – Harris

21 August 2026
lisfannon beach1
News, Top Stories

Four Donegal beaches have swimming restrictions lifted

21 August 2026
bar drinkers
News, Audio

Government faces conflicting views on how alcohol should be taxed

21 August 2026
child children kid kids
News

Number of births in Donegal increases year on year

21 August 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 21/08/26

21 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube