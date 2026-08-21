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The Outlet

Government faces conflicting views on how alcohol should be taxed

The government is facing conflicting views on what should be done about alcohol excise duty.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland is calling for a 10 per cent reduction in Excise Duty on Alcohol in Budget 2027.

The call comes following research by the group, revealing Ireland has the second-highest rate of excise duty in the EU and UK.

Its data also reveals 14 European countries don’t charge excise on wine, while 80 cent of excise, a glass charged here – including VAT, goes directly to the government.

Donall O’Keeffe is Chief Executive of the Licenced Vintners Association. He says the public health excuse for high duty is no longer justified……….

However, that’s being contradicted by Alcohol Action Ireland, which is seeking an increase in excise duty on alcohol of at least 15%.

The group claims the impact of duties on public health has been eroded by inflation.

Spokesperson Sheila Gilheaney says it’s been 12 years since excise duties changed……………

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