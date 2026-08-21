Local Government Auditor to follow up on Donegal Council irregularities investigation

Donegal County Council’s Chief Executive has confirmed that a new investigation into potential irregularities around the procurement of tractors for roadworks and two Local Improvement Scheme payments is continuing.

A Local Government Auditor’s report on the council’s 2025 Financial Statement, presented to members last month, says an initial investigation began last year, but was set aside and a new investigation has now been initiated with a modified scope.

In February last year, the potential irregularities were discovered as part of an internal audit of plant and machinery hired externally by the roads area teams.

In June 2025, an external accounting and business advisory firm was appointed to review the potential irregularities.

Subsequently, the Local Government Auditor says the council informed him that the review had been set aside and that a new investigation was ongoing.

He says he will follow this up as part of his audit of this year’s financial statement.

In his response, CEO John McLaughlin says that during the original review, it was determined that it would be necessary to set aside that review due to a number of matters relating to the scope and extent of the investigation, the thoroughness of certain aspects of the work, and other matters which will be available for discussion after the investigation concludes and due process is followed.

He says specialist advice was received in relation to the scope and procedure for the new investigation, which is currently underway.