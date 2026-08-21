NBI announces 1,110 new connections in the vicinity of Stranorlar

National Broadband Ireland has confirmed that 1,100 premises near Stranorlar and the surrounding areas have now been connected to high-speed fibre broadband, with areas in the vicinity of Lifford set to follow suit shortly.

NBI says in this latest phase of its plan for Donegal, 1,107 new homes and businesses can now access high-speed fibre broadband, including the rural surrounds and townlands of Stranorlar, Cloghan and Altnapaste.

The company adds a further 687 premises in the surrounding areas of Lifford, Convoy and Lettermore will also be able to avail of a fibre connection through the NBI network in the near future.

NBI says 7,437 connections have been made to date across Donegal, with all residents of the county being advised to visit nbi.ie and check their Eircode to see if they’re ready to connect.