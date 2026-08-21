Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

NBI announces 1,110 new connections in the vicinity of Stranorlar

National Broadband Ireland has confirmed that 1,100 premises near Stranorlar and the surrounding areas have now been connected to high-speed fibre broadband, with areas in the vicinity of Lifford set to follow suit shortly.

NBI says in this latest phase of its plan for Donegal, 1,107 new homes and businesses can now access high-speed fibre broadband, including the rural surrounds and townlands of Stranorlar, Cloghan and Altnapaste.

The company adds a further 687 premises in the surrounding areas of Lifford, Convoy and Lettermore will also be able to avail of a fibre connection through the NBI network in the near future.

NBI says 7,437 connections have been made to date across Donegal, with all residents of the county being advised to visit nbi.ie and check their Eircode to see if they’re ready to connect.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social media is ‘a cancer on our society’ – McMonagle

21 August 2026
NBI Image (2)
News, Top Stories

NBI announces 1,110 new connections in the vicinity of Stranorlar

21 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Uninsured motorist found travelling at 136km/h on Donegal road

21 August 2026
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Aontu hits out at Tusla in the wake of last weekend’s M9 crash

21 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social media is ‘a cancer on our society’ – McMonagle

21 August 2026
NBI Image (2)
News, Top Stories

NBI announces 1,110 new connections in the vicinity of Stranorlar

21 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Uninsured motorist found travelling at 136km/h on Donegal road

21 August 2026
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Aontu hits out at Tusla in the wake of last weekend’s M9 crash

21 August 2026
exams
News, Top Stories

SEC confirms Leaving Cert grades are down this year

21 August 2026
fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin seeks Dáil recall over 10 cent diesel and 9 cent petrol hikes

21 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube