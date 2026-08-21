Number of births in Donegal increases year on year

The number of births in Donegal increased during the first four months of this year compared with the same period in 2025.

Figures released today by the Central Statistics Office show that 398 births were recorded in the county between January and April, up from 382 last year.

The number of births within marriage remained unchanged at 229.

However, births outside marriage increased year on year, from 153 to 169.

The number of deaths in Donegal also rose, from 373 in the first four months of 2025 to 379 this year.