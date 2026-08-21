Sinn Féin seeks Dáil recall over 10 cent diesel and 9 cent petrol hikes

Sinn Féin is calling on the Taoiseach to recall the Dáil before September 1st to stop planned Government increases in the price of petrol and diesel.

Party Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty says fuel prices have risen sharply in recent weeks, putting further pressure on workers, families and businesses.

It comes as the Government plans to increase the cost of diesel by 10 cent per litre and petrol by 9 cent per litre via the restoration of excise cuts.

Deputy Doherty says this is the first in a series of increases which would see diesel rise by 34 cent per litre and petrol by 29 cent per litre by December.

He says party leader Mary Lou McDonald has written to the Taoiseach asking him to recall the Dáil within 10 days, so a financial resolution can be passed: