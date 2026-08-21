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Uninsured motorist found travelling at 136km/h on Donegal road

An uninsured motorist was caught travelling at 136 kilometres per hour on the N13 yesterday.

The driver was detected during a speed check carried out by Gardaí from the Milford Roads Policing Unit.

Gardaí say the car’s NCT had also expired, and the driver was not displaying their required ‘N’ plates.

The vehicle was seized, and the driver will have to appear in court. A fixed charge penalty notice will also be issued.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána is urging motorists to never take risks when it comes to road safety.

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