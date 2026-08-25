Foyle Port names Foyle Women’s Aid as its charity partner

Foyle Port has announced a new partnership with Foyle Women’s Aid in Derry, which has been named its charity partner.

The choice was made by the port’s workforce following a nomination process.

Under the agreement, the Port provide Foyle Women’s Aid with £15,000 in funding over the next year to support vulnerable women across Derry, Strabane, Limavady and Dungiven.

Foyle Women’s Aid will provide expert training to Foyle Port on its new Domestic Abuse Policy, helping to create an informed and safe workplace for its employees.

Marie Brown is Chief Executive of Foyle Women’s Aid……………………….

Photo Caption (L-R): Hilary McCartan, Foyle Port Stakeholder Engagement Group Chair; Ian Luney, Foyle Port Chief Executive; Marie Brown, Foyle Women’s Aid Chief Executive; and Lynette McKinney, Foyle Port Chief People Officer.

Release in full –

Foyle Port Announces New Partnership with Leading Domestic Abuse Charity

Foyle Port, the North West’s marine gateway for commerce and tourism, has announced a new partnership with Foyle Women’s Aid, a leading charity based in Derry~Londonderry whose mission is to eliminate domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Foyle Port’s new charity partner was chosen by its employees following a nomination process, with Foyle Women’s Aid emerging as the first-choice charity amongst the Port’s workers.

The partnership will see the Port provide Foyle Women’s Aid, who is approaching its 50th anniversary, with £15,000 in funding over the next year. This will support its vital work in tackling domestic abuse and sexual violence in the North West through raising awareness and providing preventive educational advice and support to those in need.

The collaboration will help support vulnerable women across Derry~Londonderry, Strabane, Limavady and Dungiven, and forms part of Foyle Port’s wider commitment to corporate social responsibility and supporting the local community.

Foyle Women’s Aid will also provide expert training to Foyle Port on its new Domestic Abuse Policy, helping to create an informed and safe workplace for its employees.

The partnership with Foyle Women’s Aid marks the latest in an established history of support for local charities, with previous partners supported through Foyle Port including addiction charity HURT NI and depression Charity AWARE NI.

Marie Brown, Chief Executive of Foyle Women’s Aid, said:

“This funding we have received through our partnership with Foyle Port will make a real difference to the work we do in supporting all victims of abuse through support, prevention, protection and justice.

“To be chosen by the employees of Foyle Port is particularly special, and demonstrates the impact of our work on the local community. As we approach the 50th anniversary of Foyle Women’s Aid, it is important to reflect on our five decades of dedicated work in supporting victims of abuse in the North West.

“It is vital that this work continues as much more still needs to be done to help victims of abuse. We therefore look forward to building on our partnership with Foyle Port and supporting our local community.”

Foyle Port’s Chief Executive, Ian Luney, said:

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Foyle Women’s Aid and supporting their crucial work in providing vital help and advocacy for those affected by domestic abuse. Foyle Port is committed to both making a positive difference in our local community and more widely in supporting the Executive’s Programme for Government priority of Ending Violence Against Women and Girls.

“Our employees voted to partner with Foyle Women’s Aid, choosing a cause that reflects the values and priorities of our people. None of us in this local community are ever far from the lasting impact on victims, friends and families affected by violence and abuse.

“We look forward to working closely through our partnership with Foyle Women’s Aid on a range of volunteering and fundraising activities over the forthcoming year.”