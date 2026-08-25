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The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 25/08/2026

 

 

Today we tackle alternative education rights for non-religious pupils, local parking charge debates, national food security, cross-border peace initiatives, and back-to-school mental health.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the program with our daily look at the front pages, tracking the leading national and regional headlines breaking across the newspapers today.

🏫 Secular Rights in Catholic Schools: Jane Donnelly from Atheist Ireland joins Greg to argue that alternative, non-religious classes must be formally provided for atheist and non-religious children during faith formation hours in Catholic primary and secondary schools, ensuring no child is left sitting idly or feeling excluded.

🅿️ Buncrana Parking Charge Debates: Councillor Fionnán Bradley discusses an upcoming public consultation regarding municipal parking, stating his belief that parking charges in Buncrana should be increased to manage traffic flow, boost turnover for local businesses, and fund local infrastructure.

🌾 Strengthening Ireland’s Food Security: Listener Connell calls into the show to voice growing concerns over Ireland’s agricultural independence. He argues that given accelerating climate change, global supply chain disruptions, and shifting weather patterns, the state must take drastic measures to become more self-sufficient in food production.

👮 Community Garda Information: Garda Feena McManamon delivers this week’s frontline brief, bringing listeners the latest local police appeals, road safety warnings, and public safety updates across Donegal.

🏛️ Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme Appeal: Listener Sinéad joins Greg to encourage eligible survivors and families to apply for the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme. She highlights concerns over low uptake rates to date and urges those affected to engage with the redress scheme before deadlines approach.

🕊️ International Conference on Enforced Disappearances: Professor Élise Féron Previews a major international conference taking place in Derry focusing on enforced disappearances, bring together global experts, human rights advocates, and victim families to address historical justice and legacy issues.

🎒 Back-to-School Anxiety & Mental Health: Psychotherapist and education expert Bronagh Starrs drops into the studio to offer practical advice for parents on how to help children navigate back-to-school worries, managing anxiety, and easing the transition back into the classroom.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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