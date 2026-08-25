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The Outlet

Letterkenny Rovers Chairman Eamon McConigley feels a higher standard of football is now achievable

Eamon McConigley. Photo Stephen Doherty

The new League of Ireland National League gets up and running this weekend with three clubs from Donegal, Letterkenny Rovers, Cockhill Celtic and Bonagee United playing their first games.

And ahead of the new season, Letterkenny Rovers held a special launch event on Monday evening where players and club members were joined by a number of special guests including Minister for State Charlie McConalogue.

Rovers Chairman Eamonn McConigley said with ever improving facilities at Leckview Park, the hope is that the footballing community and general public will come out to support the club on the National League stage:

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