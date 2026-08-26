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Coastal Location Code Pilot Project being launched at Narin Blue Flag Beach tomorrow

Donegal County Council and the Irish Coast Guard will launch the Coastal Location Code Pilot Project at Narin Blue Flag Beach tomorrow afternoon.

The initiative has been developed to support faster and more accurate emergency responses by providing unique location identifiers at beaches and coastal access points.

In an emergency, beach users can quote the Coastal Location Code displayed on signage, helping emergency services pinpoint their exact location quickly.

The project stemmed from Cllr Brian Carr, who himself got into difficulty at Tramore Beach last year, while trying to help two children that had drifted out to sea.

Speaking to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Greg Hughes Show, he says time is of the essence during cases such as his own:

The launch for the Coastal Location Code Pilot Project will take place at two o’clock tomorrow afternoon, with everyone welcome to attend.

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