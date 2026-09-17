Elanor Donaldson to appeal court finding after trial of facts

Eleanor Donaldson is applying to appeal the verdict she aided and abetted her husband’s abuse of two women, when they were children.

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson was found guilty of 18 historic sex offences in June.

His wife was deemed unfit to face a criminal trial, and instead faced a trial of facts, for which she was not present in court.

She could not be criminally convicted, but the jury found she did commit the offences she was charged with.

The Courts Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed Mrs Donaldson’s legal team has lodged an application for leave to appeal.